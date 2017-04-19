Children’s Reading Skills Improve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study shows first graders have better reading skills now than any time in the past decade.

Researchers at the University of Ohio studied 2,300 schools around the nation in 2013.

They found preschoolers were better prepared with basic reading skills by the time they started the first grade than they were a dozen years ago.

That even goes for the majority of low-achieving students, but researchers said the gap in advanced reading skills between low-achievers and other students has continued to grow.

