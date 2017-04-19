× Murphy Dazzles As Arkansas Completes Sweep Of Memphis

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Kacey Murphy is making his case to move into a weekend rotation spot for Arkansas.

After Wednesday’s effort inside Dickey Stephens Park, the left-hander from Rogers may get his shot.

Murphy threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, a bunt single in the seventh, as Arkansas posted a 2-0 win over Memphis is the team’s yearly trip to central Arkansas.

The Rogers Heritage product struck out seven while walking one as he needed just 90 pitches to get through the 22 batters he faced, one above the minimum. For the season, Murphy is 4-0 with an earned run average of 2.70 in 26.2 innings of work.

A day after tying a season high with 16 runs, the Arkansas offense struggled to string hits together but got all the run support it needed in one swing of the bat. Chad Spanberger’s two-run home run in the fifth inning gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 and tied the team lead with nine home runs on the season.

Josh Alberius recorded the final six outs as he picked up his second save of the season.

Arkansas hits the road for a huge SEC series as they are at Auburn for a three game series that starts on Friday. The Tigers are a game behind the first place Razorbacks in the conference standings.