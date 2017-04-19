× Picnic With Greedy Goats At Wilson Park

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — These “greedy goats” are active, adorable and hungry — and the public is invited to join them for a picnic.

The Greedy Goats of Northwest Arkansas will be in Wilson Park starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (April 19). The goats will be munching on invasive plants in the park every day through Saturday (April 22) from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wilson Park officials have brought in the goats for three years now. The goats munch on plants like bush honeysuckle, thistle and poison ivy, plants that can choke out native species like Dogwoods and Redwoods.

The goats can clear about 500 square feet of brush a day.

If you’re not hungry, you can also join the goats in Wilson park on Sunday for yoga from 4-6 p.m.