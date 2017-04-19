Rogers Police: Situation Under Control After Student Brings Gun To Rogers High School

Posted 2:03 pm, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 02:46PM, April 19, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police said an a 15-year-old male student was arrested after bringing a gun to Rogers High School on Wednesday (April 19).

Police said an unloaded handgun and a controlled substance was found in the student’s backpack, according to a Rogers Police Department press release. No ammunition was found.

A teacher saw three students leaving campus around 10:30 a.m. and told them to return to campus and go to the office, the release states. One of the students returned to campus and reported to the office. While investigating the incident, an administrator searched the student’s backpack and found the handgun.

Then, the student fled from the office and ran away from the campus.

Police were called, and the student was found shortly afterward in the 1700 block of W Price Lane, the release states. He was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. However, the student did not display or intend to use the handgun, the release states.

Ashley Siwiec, communications director for Rogers Public Schools said the school contacted parents via phone call to let them know about the situation.

 

 

 

