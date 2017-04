Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A group of veterans returned home on Wednesday (April 19) after a trip to Washington D.C.

About 68 veterans flew into XNA after spending the day looking at the memorials meant for them and their fallen brothers.

This is all part of the O&A Honor Flight that consists of veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The Honor Flight has flown nearly 126,000 veterans to D.C. since 2005.