Amber Alert Issued For Two Oklahoma Babies Believed To Be Kidnapped By Mom

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — An Amber Alert was issued for two young Oklahoma children on Thursday (April 20) who are believed to have been taken by their mother.

Police are searching for Maxwell Keener, 2-months-old, and Adelyn Keener, 20-months-old, according to an alert.

Maxwell has brown hair and blue eyes and he weighs about 12-15 pounds, and Adelyn has hazel eyes and blonde hair and weighs about 30 pounds.

The suspect, Sarah Jane Lewis, is 31, 5’8″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

The woman and two children were last seen in Payne County, Oklahoma, the alert states. The details of this case came to light on April 18 in Jay, Oklahoma.

A warrant has been issued for Lewis for child endangerment.

Officials said the children are in immediate danger because Lewis has been accused of using meth while in their presence.

She is believed to be driving a 2002 Infinity with Oklahoma plates of 107 FCR.

Anyone who sees the children or suspects should contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department at 918-253-4531 or call 911.