LAVACA (KFSM) — A car caught fire along Highway 22 near Lavaca on Thursday (April 20) and the driver ended up in jail.

Fire crews said the car had some type of oil leak and they believe that is what led to the fire.

The driver was able to pull over and that is when the fire broke out.

State police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk.

Police are still investigating.