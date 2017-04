Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR (KFSM) -- Despite the rain, the town of Decatur came out on Thursday (April 20) to give a hometown child a big send off.

Three-year-old Remington Anderson has an aggressive form of brain cancer and his one wish was to go to Disney World in Florida.

His wish came true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the town lined the streets of Decatur to wish him well on his journey.

The special escort took his family all the way to XNA for the flight to Florida.