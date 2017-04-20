Crawford County Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Having Relationship With Minor

April 20, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A Crawford County deputy was placed on administrative leave after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Deputy Micha Gale was accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old female, whom the parents had left in the deputy’s care while fumigating their home for possible bedbugs, said Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Gale was arrested by Van Buren Police.

She had been working for the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for about one year.

 

