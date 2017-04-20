Eye Procedure Eliminates The Need For Reading Glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A new procedure could eliminate the need for reading glasses.

Rick Anderson has to wear reading glasses to read but he's hoping that will be in the past thanks to a procedure he first learned about last year on national news.

“To not be able to carry those readers is like a new lease on life,” he said.

It's called raindrop near vision inlay and the only place in the state it's offered is Fayetteville. Anderson drove from Little Rock for the procedure.

“I'm a pilot and not professionally but privately and flying with readers and a helmet on to listen to stuff is always kind of cumbersome,” he said.

“This is a very unique technology and really I think a breakthrough in ophthalmology where we use a little hydrogel, we do a Lasik flap essentially and underneath that we put a little gel in the center of your vision,” Dr. Vold said.

Vold Vision's Dr. Steven Vold said they do this procedure in the non-dominant eye in just five minutes.

“We can actually improve their near vision by five lines of vision. Now the distance vision generally stays about the same, occasionally will drop a line or so and so that`s why we put it only in one eye because we don"t want to compromise their vision in any capacity," Vold said.

Vold said this procedure is reversible. He said patients usually see a change in vision the next day.