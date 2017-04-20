Fewer Americans Trying To Lose Weight

It seems the battle of the bulge isn't quite the fight it used to be.

A new study found that the obesity rate across the country continue to rise, but found the amount of Americans going on a diet to lose weight is declining.

Researchers believe that it's because as more people are becoming obese, people are having a harder time recognizing that they themselves are overweight; which is leading to a lack of motivation to ditch the extra pounds.

Experts said if you are concerned about your weight, see a doctor and work with them to get the tools you need to get on the right track.

Stick with making small daily changes to your lifestyle, because that can make a big difference.

