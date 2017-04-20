× Funeral Home Pays Expenses For Fallen Oklahoma Deputy

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma (KFSM) — After Logan County Deputy David Wade was shot to death while on the job, a funeral home stepped up to cover the expenses of laying him to rest.

Deputy Wade was helping to serve an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Road in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning when he was shot several times in the body and face, said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux. He died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon, shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office officials told our affiliates at KFOR that they have received an outpouring of support following Deputy Wade’s death.

After Wade’s death, flowers and tributes from citizens lined the steps of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

While people were gathering funds to help pay for Wade’s funeral, Smith-Gallo Funeral Home in Guthrie paid for his funeral in its entirety. Wade’s family will not be charged for their services.

Deputy Wade, who was just 40, left behind a wife and three children, including one child who is serving in the military.

Now, the funds raised are going to help his family.

Anyone interested in donating money to the Wade family can do so by sending money or checks made out to Emily Wade to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Wade’s funeral will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Lazy E Arena in Guthrie.

