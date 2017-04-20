× Hazmat Crews Respond To Chemical Spill At Rogers Plant, Building Evacuated, One Taken To Hospital

ROGERS (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene following a hazardous material spill at Pepper Source, Ltd. in Rogers on Old Wire Road Thursday morning (April 20).

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. after two hazardous chemicals mixed together, according to Robert McGowen, Benton County Administrator of Public Safety.

The building has been evacuated, and one person has been transported to hospital, McGowen said. The name of the victim, their condition or the hospital they’ve been transported to has not been released at this time.

According to their website, Pepper Source makes dry rubs, breadings, sauces and glazes.

