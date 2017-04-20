OHP: Two Killed In LeFlore County Head-On Collision

Posted 2:59 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, April 20, 2017

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Two people have died after a head-on collision eight miles west of Spiro in LeFlore County on Thursday morning (April 20), Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Don Hoyt, 28, of Barling was driving a 1995 Honda Accord with Chelsey Hargrove, 32, of Bokoshe. The report states that Hoyt’s vehicle went left of center and struck a 2006 Freightliner driven by William Demary, 49.

Hoyt and Hargrove died on the scene from multiple injuries.

Demary was treated on the scene with internal injuries.

