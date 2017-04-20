× Oklahoma Couple Accused Of Breaking Into Vehicles Parked At Trailheads

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — An Oklahoma couple was arrested on Monday (April 17) for allegedly breaking into several vehicles parked at trailheads around Northwest Arkansas.

Andrew Phillip Ramalho, 39, and Lacie Jo Wiseley, 33, both of Stillwell, Oklahoma, were arrested after police stopped them and found several purses and a list of trailheads around Arkansas and Oklahoma inside their vehicle, according to a press release. An 18-month-old baby was also inside the car.

Bella Vista Police received reports from two people who had their vehicles broken into at the Bear Hollow Trailhead on April 14 and at Blowing Springs Park on April 15. Both vehicles had windows smashed in, and purses and other items had been stolen.

Officers received a tip from a witness that a man was breaking into a parked vehicle at Tanyard Creek Nature Trail on April 17, the release states. The caller gave police a vehicle description, and police were later able to pull Ramalho and Wiseley over on U.S. 71.

During questioning, Wiseley admitted to one of the break-ins, the release states.

Police said the couple has been linked to similar thefts in Rogers, and they might also be linked to thefts in Siloam Springs and Prairie Grove.

Ramalho is facing charges of breaking or entering, endangering the welfare of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, theft and theft by receiving, according to the release.

Wisely is facing charges of accomplice to breaking and entering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving.

Ramalho and Wiseley were both taken to the Benton County Jail, where they are being held on a $15,000 and $10,000 bond respectively. The child was taken into protective custody.

Police are asking anyone who has been a victim of the crimes to contact Det. Mike Kugler at 479-855-3771.