Two Drug Manufacturers Ask To Join Drug Execution Case

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Two pharmaceutical companies are asking to join the fight over whether the state can use a third lethal injection drug in the controversial Arkansas executions.

Fresenius Kabi USA and West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. asked to file a friend of the court brief on Thursday (April 20) urging the court to uphold an order preventing Arkansas from using its supply of vecuronium bromide, our affiliate THV11 reports.

A supplier of the drug said it sold the drug to Arkansas to be used for medical purposes and not executions.

The companies said they believe they manufactured the other two drugs Arkansas has for the executions set for Thursday night.

Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over 11 days before its supply of one lethal injection drug expires.

The first two executions were canceled and legal rulings have put the others in doubt.