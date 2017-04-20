U Of A Students Host Fundraiser For Meals On Wheels Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A group of social work students at the University of Arkansas are raising money for the Fayetteville Senior Center Meals on Wheels Program. The program provided more than 41,771 meals across Washington County to home-bound seniors in 2016.

The senior center is a place senior citizens go to be active and get a hot meal, but some seniors aren't able to leave their house easily.

U of A students are hosting a Spring In Your Step fundraiser dance on Thursday (April 20) at the Fayetteville Senior Center. The dance starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $5 apiece. There will be live music, dancing, games and food provided by Grubs, Gusano's and Mojo's.

You can also donate to the Spring In Your Step Gofundme page.