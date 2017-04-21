At Least One Camper Trapped Under Fallen Tree At Barling Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM) -- Crews are on the scene Friday morning (April 21) working to free at least one camper trapped in a tent under a fallen tree at Springhill Park in Barling.

5NEWS is on the scene. Crews are trying to remove the massive tree by using a tow truck, crane and chain saws. At this time, it's unknown how many people are trapped under the tree, or the extent of their injuries.

Crews are not able to give us a lot of information right now, but tell us that this is a "serious situation." Rescuers have been seen giving oxygen and a type of IV to those trapped.

Springhill Park is located on Lock and Dam Road, just off Highway 59.

Stay with 5NEWS as this story continues to develop.