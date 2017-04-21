× Auburn Shells Arkansas In Series Opener

AUBURN, ALA. (KFSM) – Arkansas had been on the right side of their fair share of blowouts this season. Friday they were on the wrong side.

Auburn, who came into the SEC series opener a game back of the Razorbacks for first place in the SEC West, touched up Arkansas ace Blaine Knight for five runs in the first inning and then pounded out a 15-2 win.

Knight entered Friday’s start with a 1.89 ERA and had allowed just 12 runs all season but Auburn quickly dropped five runs in the first inning and then chased the Arkansas starter in the third after he allowed three more runs. The Tigers (29-11) scored eight runs in the third inning as they quickly put the game out of reach.

Arkansas had a chance to strike first but they left the bases loaded in the top of the first, leaving the door open for Auburn to take control.

Game two of the three game series is scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday on SEC Network+.