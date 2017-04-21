Biking To Work Can Add Years To Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Turning your four wheels in for two on your daily commute may add years to your life.

A study in Scotland researched the commuting habits of thousands of people in the UK over a five year span.

It found biking to work led to a 46% lower risk of heart disease, and a 45% percent lower risk of cancer.

Researchers said walking to work also helped, but not as much.

They hope their findings encourage lawmakers to create policies to make it easier for people to bike to work.

