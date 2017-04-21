× Former Arkansas Congressman Passes Away At 77

LITTLE ROCK (KFMS) — Former Arkansas Congressman Jay Dickey passed away on Thursday night (April 20) at the age of 77.

Dickey served as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented the Fourth District of Arkansas from 1993 until 2001, and was the first Republican elected to serve the district.

Senator Tom Cotton released a statement on Dickey’s passing:

“Jay became a good friend and a trusted source of counsel during my first campaign for his old congressional district. He was a good man and a man of deep faith. Jay was one of a kind and we’re richer as individuals and as a state for having had him in our lives. My thoughts and prayers are with Jay’s family and friends.”

Other Arkansas lawmakers, including current and former governors, shared memories and tributes for Dickey.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said:

“Jay was one of those unique people who loved life and everyone around him. I had the privilege of serving with Jay in Congress, and I have never seen anyone who was so determined to fight for the people in his district. He made friends easily, and he stuck by them. I played basketball with Jay in the House gym, where, like everywhere else in his life, he was a competitor. He will be missed.”

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted a tribute to his longtime duck hunting pal.

Fmr Congressman close friend for 37 yrs and duck hunting pal Jay Dickey died last nite. Strong believer and good man. Wonderful family. Sad — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 21, 2017

Rep. Bruce Westerman, who currently represents the Fourth District of Arkansas, shared the following statement: