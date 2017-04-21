Former Arkansas Congressman Passes Away At 77
LITTLE ROCK (KFMS) — Former Arkansas Congressman Jay Dickey passed away on Thursday night (April 20) at the age of 77.
Dickey served as a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He represented the Fourth District of Arkansas from 1993 until 2001, and was the first Republican elected to serve the district.
Senator Tom Cotton released a statement on Dickey’s passing:
“Jay became a good friend and a trusted source of counsel during my first campaign for his old congressional district. He was a good man and a man of deep faith. Jay was one of a kind and we’re richer as individuals and as a state for having had him in our lives. My thoughts and prayers are with Jay’s family and friends.”
Other Arkansas lawmakers, including current and former governors, shared memories and tributes for Dickey.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said:
“Jay was one of those unique people who loved life and everyone around him. I had the privilege of serving with Jay in Congress, and I have never seen anyone who was so determined to fight for the people in his district. He made friends easily, and he stuck by them. I played basketball with Jay in the House gym, where, like everywhere else in his life, he was a competitor. He will be missed.”
Former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted a tribute to his longtime duck hunting pal.
Rep. Bruce Westerman, who currently represents the Fourth District of Arkansas, shared the following statement:
“Jay Dickey was a trailblazer in Arkansas politics, becoming the first Republican elected to represent the Fourth Congressional District. During his four terms in Congress, Jay advocated for the people of Arkansas as a member of the Appropriations Committee and stood for small town values during his time in Washington.
Jay was more than a congressman. He was a dedicated public servant for decades before running for the Fourth District seat, holding the positions of Pine Bluff city attorney and justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court. But above all, he was devoted to his family and was a man of faith.
I mourn Jay’s passing and will keep his family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”