Humane Society Races Against Clock To Save Eight Local Dogs

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Sebastian County Humane Society is racing against the clock to save the lives of eight dogs.

It has received an influx of eight dogs, all with heartworms. And if they don't raise a thousand dollars for each dog, they'll have to be put down.

"It's going to be tough, but I have faith that our community will really step up and help save their lives," Amber Neal of the Humane Society said.

The task at hand is difficult.

Perfectly happy dogs like Simon, who pranced in front of the 5NEWS cameras with a jump in his step, are in danger of losing their lives if the money isn't raised.

Neal continued, "We're in desperate need to get them treated. Heartworm disease is a very serious condition."

She said heartworm disease can be fatal if left untreated.

"We've already treated several this year and our funds are running lower," Neal said.

If you can't donate, but want to help, Neal recommends fostering instead.

She said, "It's a temporary commitment. And if you can't foster, keep your own dogs on heart worm prevention."

The Humane Society will need every bit of help it can get.

Neal explained heartworm disease in dogs is caused most by the simple fact that many dog owners aren't aware of the disease.

She says it's important for dog owners to be aware.