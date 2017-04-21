Mary J. Blige Added To Summer AMP Lineup

Posted 12:39 pm, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:40PM, April 21, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) — Mary J. Blige will be coming to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer. 

Blige will take the stage on Saturday, June 3. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m., but the doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets to see Blige, who has sold 50 million albums and won nine Grammy Awards, will begin at $30 and go up to $95. Sales will start at noon on Thursday (April 27).

People can purchase tickets for her performance online, by calling 479-443-5600 or by stopping by the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

 

