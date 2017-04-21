Medal Of Honor Hero Shares War Story With Students

Posted 9:19 pm, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21PM, April 21, 2017

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Sgt. Sammy Davis rescued three men while defending his troop from a massive attack in the Vietnam War. His courageous deed earned him the highest military decoration, the medal of honor.

"You don't lose till you quit trying. That's the most important lesson we can learn in life today is the fact that no matter what you're faced with you don't lose till you quit trying," Davis said. He said words from his mother kept him alive and fighting through the war.

Davis shared his heroic story with students at Fulbright Junior High School in Bentonville. Students said the rare experience with the war hero was life-changing.

"After hearing his story, I think every time I see a soldier I should be more confident and go up and shake their hands and say thank you because it's really amazing what they do for us," student Sophia Evans said.

Davis is one of 75 living medal of honor recipients, six of them will be at the Bentonville Farmer's Market on Saturday (Apr. 22nd).

