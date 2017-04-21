OG&E Reports 1,500 Fort Smith Customers Without Power

Posted 12:19 pm, April 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:22PM, April 21, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — OG&E Energy Corporation is reporting that about 1,500 customers in the Fort Smith area are without power.

There are also outages in the Alma, Ozark, Dyer and Van Buren areas.

Severe storms rolled through the area starting early on Friday morning (April 21), knocking down trees and causing several power outages throughout the area.

To view outages in your area, click here. Anyone who needs to report an outage to OG&E can do so on their online account or by calling 800-522-6870.

 

