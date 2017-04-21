Severe Storms Rip Roof From Roland Business

ROLAND (KFSM) — The owners of the Deja New thrift store in Roland had a busy Friday morning (April 21), cleaning up after their roof was ripped from the business.

Severe storms rolled through the area on Friday morning, leaving behind power outages and fallen trees. In Roland, the storms also hit Deja New on Roland Road.

The roof was blown yards away, covering the parking lots of other businesses and crashing into an electric pole and power lines. There are some power outages on the block, but crews are working to fix the problem.

Inside Deja New, the store has lost some of its inventory due to water damage. The building is leaking now, and the owners have placed buckets around the floor to try to catch the water.