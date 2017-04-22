2017 Bentonville Farmers Market Open For Business

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The historic square in downtown Bentonville, at Main and Central, was where people gathered to pick up some fresh produce and other items — in spite of the chilly weather.

Saturday (April 21) was the official opening day of the Bentonville Farmers Market, now in its 41st year.

And, there was more than food to enjoy, the family-friendly event included chef demonstrations, educational workshops and live music.

The market offers producer-only meats, dairy, fresh produce, baked goods and other items, according to their website.

The market manager does farm and workshop visits to be sure that items sold at the market are grown, produced or made by the seller.

All meats and cheeses are USDA and FDA inspected and certified, and all food product is approved by the Benton County Health Department.

The farmers market will be open on Saturdays, through October, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

