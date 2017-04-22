Alma Hosts State Weightlifting Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM)- Close to 50 teams traveled to Alma Saturday looking for a state title as Alma hosted the 2017 Arkansas High School State Weightlifting Championships. With over 400 players in attendance, each competitor lifted in both the bench press and the power clean. The two totals were then combined to give each lifter their total weight.

2017 State Weight Meet Winners

Overall Champion Greenwood

Class 6A/7A Champion Greenwood 5095

Class 5A Champion Alma 4790

Class 4A Champion Booneville 4980

Class 3A Champion Junction City 4830

Class 2A Champion Rison 4740

123 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Hill, Austin Hazen 420

2nd Bewley, Chris Dover 390

3rd Ayon, Enrique Lakeside 380

132 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Dyer, Gage Mount Ida 440

2nd Foster, Austin Booneville 420

3rd Kidd, Devunte El Dorado 410

148 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Johnson, CJ Junction City 500

2nd Horne, B. Greenwood 485

3rd Smith, Blake Benton 470

165 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Robins, Colton Hoxie 550

2nd Huddleston, Cole Waldron 540

3rd Love, Bryson Cedarville 535

181 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Gartman, Cade Truman 600

2nd Rye, Shane Mountainburg 570

3rd Cousins, Ethan Parkers Chapel 560

198 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Murphy, Tre Hampton 615

2nd Dale, Ben Dover 600

3rd Delphin, Cecil El Dorado 580

220 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Jefferson, Jerric El Dorado 640

2nd Burchfield, Zac Truman 590

3rd Desalvo, Hunter Morrilton 590

242 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Marshall, Montre El Dorado 645

2nd Hodge, Xavier Lonoke 630

3rd Neathery, Ty Benton 630

259 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Eye, Ethan Lakeside 630

2nd Nichols, Marcus Booneville 600

3rd Hice, Trenton Paris 580

Heavy Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight

1st Womack, J. Greenwood 770

2nd Walter, Denzel El Dorado 730

3rd Wells, Blain Rison 690