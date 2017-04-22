Alma Hosts State Weightlifting Championships

ALMA (KFSM)- Close to 50 teams traveled to Alma Saturday looking for a state title as Alma hosted the 2017 Arkansas High School State Weightlifting Championships. With over 400 players in attendance, each competitor lifted in both the bench press and the power clean. The two totals were then combined to give each lifter their total weight.
2017 State Weight Meet Winners
Overall Champion Greenwood
Class 6A/7A Champion Greenwood 5095
Class 5A Champion Alma 4790
Class 4A Champion Booneville 4980
Class 3A Champion Junction City 4830
Class 2A Champion Rison 4740
123 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Hill, Austin Hazen 420
2nd Bewley, Chris Dover 390
3rd Ayon, Enrique Lakeside 380
132 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Dyer, Gage Mount Ida 440
2nd Foster, Austin Booneville 420
3rd Kidd, Devunte El Dorado 410
148 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Johnson, CJ Junction City 500
2nd Horne, B. Greenwood 485
3rd Smith, Blake Benton 470
165 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Robins, Colton Hoxie 550
2nd Huddleston, Cole Waldron 540
3rd Love, Bryson Cedarville 535
181 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Gartman, Cade Truman 600
2nd Rye, Shane Mountainburg 570
3rd Cousins, Ethan Parkers Chapel 560
198 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Murphy, Tre Hampton 615
2nd Dale, Ben Dover 600
3rd Delphin, Cecil El Dorado 580
220 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Jefferson, Jerric El Dorado 640
2nd Burchfield, Zac Truman 590
3rd Desalvo, Hunter Morrilton 590
242 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Marshall, Montre El Dorado 645
2nd Hodge, Xavier Lonoke 630
3rd Neathery, Ty Benton 630
259 Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Eye, Ethan Lakeside 630
2nd Nichols, Marcus Booneville 600
3rd Hice, Trenton Paris 580
Heavy Weight Class Lifter School Total Weight
1st Womack, J. Greenwood 770
2nd Walter, Denzel El Dorado 730
3rd Wells, Blain Rison 690