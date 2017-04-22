× Arkansas’ Bullpen Shines In Win Over Auburn

AUBURN (KFSM)- Four Arkansas pitchers combined to strikeout 14 Auburn batters Saturday to lift the Hogs to a 7-3 victory over the Tigers at Plainsman Park. The Razorbacks improve to 32-9 and 12-5 in conference play.

Auburn (29-12,11-6) scored three runs in the first two innings off of Arkansas starting pitcher Trevor Stephan. Stephan was relieved by Cannon Chadwick on the bump after allowing three runs off five hits in 1.1 innings.

The Tigers held a 3-0 lead over the Hogs in the second inning, but this time Arkansas was ready to answer back. At the top of the third inning, Luke Bonfield’s sacrifice fly brought in their first run of the day. Jared Gates followed firing a two-run home run to give the Hogs their first lead of the game. No. 14 Arkansas added two more runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Dominic Fletcher and a RBI single by Jax Biggers. The Razorbacks added two insurance runs in the ninth innings off of two Auburn errors.

Cannon Chadwick picked up his fourth win of the season after throwing 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Sophomore Jake Reindl received his first career save after allowing no runs and striking out six Tiger batters in the final three innings.

The rubber game of the series will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m.