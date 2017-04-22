Arkansas Offensive Line Gains Confidence From Spring Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--We know there are a lot of bodies that can play on the Arkansas offensive line, though none as well as Frank Ragnow. But over the past few weeks of spring practice, one player has emerged.

"Johnny Gibson's really had a great spring and continues to impress," offensive coordinator Dan Enos said.

"As a coach I always asses where we're at and where we're going, and he's a guy that I really want to put the screws to maturity wise, development wise, and he's had a really good spring," said head coach Bret Bielema, who added a slew of other names as standouts.

"Hjalte has continued to make really good strides, I think Hjalte is gonna be a very improved player from what you saw a year ago. Zach Rogers again, you know, he's kind of like a Swiss Army knife. You can use him for everything. He does all kinds of great things, great effort, very intelligent."

Even with the success of Rawleigh Williams and Devwah Whaley last fall, the Razorbacks understood that improving up front and protecting Austin Allen was priority number one for spring football. Enos has been keeping a keen eye on the entire offensive line group.

"Paul Ramirez has gotten better, Zach Rogers, Dylan Hayes, Jalen Merrick. I know I said a bunch of guys but really we feel really good about the ones and twos right now."

Bielema believes that a really good coach can take a senior and make him a better player. That's what Kurt Anderson has done with a majority of the group up front.

"With this offensive line that we have going right now this spring, we have the opportunity to be difference makers," Anderson said.

The Red-White game is next Saturday, April 29 at 12PM, and the offensive line gets a chance to protect Allen against the first team defense, as well as block for Williams and Whaley in the run game.