Bentonville Native, Greg Bohannan, Shares Fishing Tips And Signs Autographs

ROGERS (KFSM) — When it comes to fishing, how do you predict unpredictable Beaver Lake? What type of tournament will heavy rains and spawning bass produce for this year’s Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Tournament on Beaver Lake?

Just a few of the questions that Old Spice professional angler, and Bentonville native, Greg Bohannan answered while signing autographs, taking photos, and even passing out Old Spice samples while at the Walmart Supercenter in Rogers on Saturday (April 22).

Of course, there were the fishing tips he provided, too.

This is the third year of “Old Spice Hook, Line and Leaders,” program.

His goal during FLW tournament stops is to motivate youths to enjoy the outdoors. “I hope to inspire kids to unplug and get involved in their community — through fishing,” said Bohannan.

Since turning pro in 2008, he has fished 160 events, with three tournament wins and 16 top 10 finishes.

He has qualified for the Forrest World Cup for four consecutive years and is pre-qualified for the Cup this year.

Practice at Beaver Lake for the FLW tour’s yearly stop is Sunday (April 23) and the tournament kicks off on Thursday (April 27).

For more information and FLW event details, click here.