Bentonville Native, Greg Bohannan, Shares Fishing Tips And Signs Autographs

Posted 10:33 pm, April 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39PM, April 22, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) — When it comes to fishing, how do you predict unpredictable Beaver Lake? What type of tournament will heavy rains and spawning bass produce for this year’s Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) Tournament on Beaver Lake?

Just a few of the questions that Old Spice professional angler, and Bentonville native, Greg Bohannan answered while signing autographs, taking photos, and even passing out Old Spice samples while at the Walmart Supercenter in Rogers on Saturday (April 22).

Of course, there were the fishing tips he provided, too.

This is the third year of “Old Spice Hook, Line and Leaders,” program.

His goal during FLW tournament stops is to motivate youths to enjoy the outdoors. “I hope to inspire kids to unplug and get involved in their community —  through fishing,” said Bohannan.

Since turning pro in 2008, he has fished 160 events, with three tournament wins and 16 top 10 finishes.

He has qualified for the Forrest World Cup for four consecutive years and is pre-qualified for the Cup this year.

Practice at Beaver Lake for the FLW tour’s yearly stop is Sunday (April 23) and the tournament kicks off on Thursday (April 27).

For more information and FLW event details, click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s