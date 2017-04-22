Bush 43 Visits Dad In Hospital For ‘Huge Morale Boost’

Posted 4:13 pm, April 22, 2017, by

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former President George H.W. Bush, who has been recovering from pneumonia in a Houston hospital this week, says he got a “huge morale boost” from his son, former President George W. Bush, after the 43rd president visited him.

“Big morale boost from a high-level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder,” the elder Bush tweeted Thursday (April 20) night.

The former President was readmitted to Houston Methodist Hospital this week due to a cough that kept him from sleeping, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

McGrath released a statement Wednesday (April 19), saying that the cough stemmed from pneumonia, but added that “President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s