March For Science: Protesters Gather Worldwide To Support ‘Evidence’

NEW YORK (CNN) — Crowds massed in the US capital and around the world Saturday (April 22) to support science and evidence-based research — a protest partly fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump’s threats of budget cuts to agencies funding scientists’ work.

At the main March for Science, demonstrators gathered at Washington’s National Mall to hear speakers laud science as the force moving humanity forward, and rail against policymakers they say are ignoring fact and research in areas including climate change.

“Today we have a great many lawmakers — not just here but around the world — deliberately ignoring and actively suppressing science,” one of the event’s speakers, TV host and scientist Bill Nye, told a rain-soaked crowd from a stage.

“Their inclination is misguided and in no one’s best interest. Our lives are in every way improved by having clean water, reliable electricity and access to electronic global information.”

Besides the Washington march, organizers said more than 600 “satellite” marches were taking place globally in a protest timed to coincide with Earth Day.

The march, whose beginnings reflect the viral birth of the Women’s March on Washington, was billed by its organizers as political but nonpartisan.

But many messages were leveled at Trump and his party, which holds majorities in Congress. Scientists have raised alarms over Trump’s budget blueprint, which would cut $12.6 billion from the Department of Health and Human Services, including $5.8 billion from the National Institutes of Health alone.

One speaker said the administration “tries but fails to silence scientists.” Several contrasted rationality and scientific thought to “alternative facts,” a phrase that’s attracted popular derision since a White House aide uttered it.

With the White House in view, protesters held signs with messages such as “In peer review we trust” and “It’s the environment, stupid.”

Major US marches also were planned for Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

In Chicago, thousands marched from Grant Park to the Field Museum for a science exposition, CNN affiliate WBBM-TV reported.

“Science has always strived to remain nonpolitical, nonpartisan — and we’re still striving for that,” Liz Homsey, a co-organizer, told the station. “Every single scientist at this event feels that it is much more pro science than anti anything.”