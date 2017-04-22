Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin – Loaded Baked Potato Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Hey Good Cookin' Heather Artripe has the perfect party appetizer for any event.

It's a rich and creamy, surprisingly healthy Loaded Baked Potato Dip.

Apple wood Smoked Sea Salt? Yes, it's a thing and yes, it taste like bacon.

Loaded Baked Potato Dip

Ingredients:

2 C sour cream (Or 1 C sour cream, 1 C Greek Yogurt)

2 C shredded Cheddar Cheese

3-4 green onions, sliced

5-7 slices bacon, cooked crisp, and diced or ½ T Applewood Smoked Sea Salt

1 T garlic powder

Salt (omit if using Applewood Smoked Sea Salt) and Pepper to taste

Crinkle Potato Chips for serving.

Directions:

In a bowl, mix all ingredients together.

Chill in a refrigerator for an hour or overnight.

Serve at room temperature!

Fun Tip: Flipping your dairy products upside down and storing them in the fridge that way will help them keep longer.

The vacuum seal that will occur helps the product stay fresher, longer.

