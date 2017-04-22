Photos: Komen Ozark Race For The Cure

ROGERS (KFSM) — There was plenty of pink as thousands of people braved the chilly weather to participate in the Susan G. Komen Ozark Affiliate’s 19th annual Race for the Cure to honor breast-cancer survivors and to remember those who have died from this form of cancer.

Organizer Lauren Marquette said this year they hope to raise $450,000 and that 75 percent of the money raised will go for research in Northwest Arkansas.

Despite the wet weather Marquette says it was a great turnout.

This year’s starting point for the run was at the Pinnacle Hill Promenade Mall in Rogers.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host a Komen Race for the Cure event in the fall of this year.

