× Elkins Woman Dies In ATV Accident

BREMEN, Ala. (KFSM) — Two fatalities have been confirmed following an ATV accident at Stony Lonesome OHV Park in Alabama, according to coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

The two people killed Saturday (April 23) have been identified as Lawrence Richey, 34, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky and Erin Duncan, 22, of Elkins, Arkansas, according to Kilpatrick who confirmed this with 5News.

Kilpatrick said Richey was pronounced dead at the scene and Duncan, who was a spectator at the OHV event, was pronounced dead at Walker Baptist Medical Center.

An “Erin Duncan Family Memorial” has been set up on a GoFundMe page.

On the site, Duncan is described as, “a beautiful soul, gone too soon … she had the biggest heart and smile. She loved her family, her friends and the outdoor life.”

The park hosted a competition earlier in the day (April 22). The ATV crash happened around 4 p.m., causing multiple injuries.

Stony Lonesome is now closed until Thursday, April 27.