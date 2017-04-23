Water Rescue On The Arkansas River; Boat Capsized

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Authorities confirm a swift water rescue is underway on the Arkansas River at Lock and Dam 14 on the LeFlore County side.
Police said there were four people who fell into the water after their 12-15′ Jon boat capsized — and it has been recovered.
A 4 year old made it out on his own, but the two adults, mom and dad, are still missing, police say.
Another juvenile was rescued and transported to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith.
“We are working to get him stable enough to transport him by helicopter,” said LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale, not indicating where the child would be transported.
Meanwhile, the search continues for the two adults, according to authorities.
STORY DEVELOPING
