Benton County Deputies Searching For Armed Man Possibly Involved In Rogers Shooting

Posted 1:30 pm, April 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:35PM, April 24, 2017

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting in Rogers on Monday (April 24).

Cecil Davis, 46, is wanted for questioning related to a shooting on Highway 12 East early Monday morning, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

Davis is believed to be armed and could be dangerous, the post states.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should immediately contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532.

