× Garrett’s Blog: Active, Severe Weather Returns This Week

An active Spring pattern will prevail for much of this week with frequent chances for showers and thunderstorms.

In the short-term, the severe risk increases on Wednesday evening and includes some of our area.

The higher severe weather risk could stay to our east.

We are most concerned about a system later in the week.

Friday’s system will be highly dependent on the location of the warm front. While rain late Friday into Saturday look likely the severe chances will generally be along and south of the front.

By Saturday, a dry line and associated warm front will move into a highly unstable airmass with widespread storms. Very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be likely with the strongest storms.

In addition to the severe risk, flash flooding will also be likely over the weekend with 3-4″ rainfall possible.

-Garrett