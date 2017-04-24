Inmates Jack Jones, Marcel Williams Executed; First Double Execution In U.S. Since 2000

GRADY, Ark. (KFSM) — Inmates Jack Jones and Marcel Williams were both executed by lethal injection on Monday night (April 24). This was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.

Jones raped and murdered 34-year-old Mary Philips and brutally assaulted her daughter Lacy in 1995.

Jones was administered the lethal injection at 7:06 p.m. and died at 7:20 p.m., reported our CBS affiliate THV11. In Jones’ last words he said, “I can’t believe I did something to her. I am not a monster.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement:

“This evening the rule of law was upheld when the sentence of the jury for Jack Jones was carried out after 20 years of review. The victim’s family has waited patiently for justice during that time. The jury sentenced Jack Jones to death, and his sentence was upheld by judges and reviewed thoroughly in courts of appeal at each level.

“A governor never asks for this responsibility, but I accept it as part of the solemn pledge I made to uphold the law. Jack Jones expressed his willingness to proceed today, and we hope this will help bring closure to the Phillips family.”

Williams was convicted for the 1994 murder and rape of 22-year-old Stacy Errickson.

The process began at 10:16 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. He refused to give a final statement.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on the execution of Williams:

“After more than 20 years, justice has prevailed for the family of Stacey Errickson. I reviewed this case thoroughly and determined that clemency should not be granted. I appreciate the patience and long-suffering of the Errickson family through this ordeal. This is a serious and reflective time in our state and it is important for the Errickson family and all Arkansans to know that in this case our laws ended in justice.”

Both inmates were served similar last meals. Jones requested three pieces of fried chicken, potato logs with tartar sauce, three butterfingers, a chocolate milkshake and fruit punch. Williams had three pieces of fried chicken, potato logs with ketchup, nachos with chili cheese and jalapenos and two Mountain Dews.