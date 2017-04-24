Mislabeled Campbell’s Soup Causes Recall

Campbell's has a recall out involving its chicken soup.

The company said it has to do with the cans being mislabeled.

Company officials said the cans were labeled as home-style healthy request chicken with whole grain pasta, but instead they contain a type of Italian-style wedding soup, with spinach and meatballs in chicken broth.

The USDA has announced its "class one" recall, mainly because of the presence milk and other allergens.

Officials said as of today, April 24th, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but if you ate the soup and have concerns contact your health care provider.

