Northside Senior Co-Captains Behind Successful Season

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- This year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Northside since they lost key seniors from last season’s squad. But, since the 2017 campaign has kicked-off the Grizzlies have been a hard team to beat.

"I am a little bit surprised with the way that the boys have been playing right now," said Northside coach Mauricio Marciel. "Given that on paper, we are pretty young compared to how we have been other years after losing 16 players."

The Grizzlies are currently the 7A Central leaders and have dropped just two games out of 17 contests, they even check in at number-44 in national rankings but that’s not what drives them.

"To be ranked nationally, that’s something that not a lot of teams can say," said senior Kareem Ihmeidan. "But, I don’t think we pay attention a lot to the rankings other than conference. Because conference is the only ranking we really need."

The Grizzlies success has been guided by great leadership, not only from head coach Maurico Maciel but also by the two senior captains Cesar Ramirez and Kareem Ihmeidan.

"Being a captain is definitely a very important responsibility the coaches can only do so much and they need a leader on the field and I think me and Kareem do a good job and set an example for the kids coming up."

Ramirez leads the team with 16 goals made and Ihmeidan leads vocally both on and off the field.

"Cesar, for example, has been doing a lot of scoring has been holding the ball well for us," said Maciel. "Kareem has done the same thing, where not only is he vocal in games, but he also has been playing wonderful and scoring especially key goals both of them have been scoring key goals."

Playing deep into the postseason is something the Grizzlies have come accustomed to their practice jerseys they wear to remind them of their overall goal, which is to add another state title to the list on their backs.

"Every time they look at that shirt they are reminded that we have established a tradition and we are not going to settle for anything less," said Maciel. "We also want the young ones to understand why the work has been done in order to achieve that we want to make sure that they know that they need to bring in the same type of work same type of energy to continue to put more history on the back of that shirt."