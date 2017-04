Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Emma Avenue from Hewitt Street to Berry Street will be closed to traffic for approximately two months starting Monday (April 24).

This is part of the Emma Avenue Improvement Project that will upgrade sewer systems, sidewalks and the street.

The portion of Emma Avenue will reopen in time for the Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade on Wednesday, June 21.