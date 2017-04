× Southbound Traffic Delayed On I-49 After Rollover Accident In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department is on the scene of a rollover accident with a reported entrapment on Interstate 49.

The accident is between exit 83 and 85 in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital.

The department is asking drivers to avoid this area of the interstate.

