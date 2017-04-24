× Zac Brown Band Heading To Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Zac Brown Band has added the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion as a stop on its “Welcome Home 2017” tour.

The band will take the stage on Thursday, Sept. 14, and the performance starts at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the “Chicken Fried” and “Colder Weather” singers will start at $39.50 and go up to $95. They can be purchased online, by phone at 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday (April 28).

The band is releasing its latest album on May 12, the same day it kicks off the “Welcome Home 2017” tour.