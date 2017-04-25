Bella Vista Approves Tax Increase For Advertising And Promotions Commissions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- The city council in Bella Vista is joining surrounding cities by putting a tax in place to support a new advertising and promotions commission for the city.

The city voted 5-0 to raise prepared food tax by 1 percent and lodging tax by 2 percent.

"I understand the need for the tax increase to start promoting Bella Vista because it has grown far beyond what I think it was envisioned years ago," said Richard Siker. He owns a small restaurant and is prepared to start the new 9.5 percent sales tax. He said the investment is worth the return.

But, Beverly Williams owner of The Inn at Bella Vista said she believes the tax is a little premeditated.

"I already have people who say 'boy ya'll have a lot of taxes at 10.5 percent,'" Williams said. She has owned and operated the bed and breakfast for the past 21 years.

The city council is looking to add five members to the commission to oversee the spending. They said they are projecting to collect at least $100,000 in the first year.

The tax is set to start Sept. 1.