LAVACA (KFSM) -- A body was found on the Arkansas River near Lavaca on Tuesday (April 25), according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the body is not one of the missing boaters out of LeFlore County. Investigators believe the body belongs to a missing person out of Lavaca.

An investigator said fishermen out on the water spotted the body near the Vache Grasse Park.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.