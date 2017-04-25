Businessman Looks To Build Marijuana Cultivation Plant In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A medical marijuana cultivation facility could soon be built in Fayetteville.

Brian Faught lives in Jacksonville, Arkansas and became interested in the industry when the medical marijuana amendment failed at the polls in 2012.

Now that Arkansas voters have approved it, he said the business opportunity and the product itself attracts him.

“If you know anybody who has been through cancer and cancer treatment, you know the side effects of chemo is almost as detrimental on them as the disease is. And, so I've seen the real benefits. I have a friend and have witnesses the benefits of the product itself,” he said.

Faught chose Fayetteville because it's not only one of the most progressive cities in Arkansas, but maybe one of the most progressive in the south.

“The medical marijuana commission made it clear that they wanted to see the economic impact of this venture be spread around the state. So, I actually thought it would up my chances of getting a license by moving up to the Northwest part,” he said.

The five acres of land is currently owned by the city and is specifically in Fayetteville’s commerce district, in the far south part of the city. He would build a 30,000-square-foot facility. He said if this becomes a reality it would bring 35 to 40 jobs to Fayetteville starting at $15 a hour. He also plans on using all local construction labor, as well as a local contractor and architecture firm.

Faught said he understands reservations about this, but medical marijuana was approved by voters.

“I would think and ask that people be open minded about it and when they see the quality of the facility and literally the pharmaceutical grade operation itself and the product it produces, I think that will change people's mind,” he said.

Faught is still in the process of putting the application together and then will go in front of the medical marijuana committee.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan released the following statement:

“AR-canna appears too align with the goal of the city`s economic development plan, providing a source of good-paying jobs and clean manufacturing. We welcome business in Fayetteville. This is just another business that`s another source of revenue for city taxes.”

The city council will vote on whether or not to sell the land to Faught at their May 2nd meeting.