Eight Local Schools Make Top 10 High Schools In Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- A list of the top high schools in the state shows that eight schools located in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas are the highest ranked in the state.

In the number one spot is Haas Hall Academy located in Fayetteville.

Founder and Superintendent Dr. Martin Schoppmeyer said he is humbled to see the school he started in a refurbished barn be considered the best in the state.

Some students said they were not surprised to hear about the ranking.

Bryson Horn came to Haas Hall as a freshman.

He is in his senior year now and plans on going to the Naval Academy to learn engineering.

During his time at Haas Hall, he has learned that the small, family atmosphere with the teachers is what sets them apart from others.

“They’re involved with your personal lives, daily lives and just the family connection we have here at Haas Hall is extraordinary," Horn said.

Lilly DeSpain, an eighth grader, said the work ethic from everyone in the school is what sets them apart.

While these students gave credit to the teachers, others gave it to the students.

Tad Sours was named favorite teacher not long ago by many of his students at Haas Hall.

He said there was one trait he sees everyday from them that makes them number one.

“Commitment," Sours said. "My students come to work. We have an amazing faculty and I never want to take anything away from our faculty but it’s the kids. The kids come to work, it’s just the environment that we have here.”

Schoppmeyer explained that there is always room for improvement at his school.

His goal now is to take their national ranking of 60 and turn it into number one.

Other schools who made the top ten list in Arkansas include Arkansas Arts Academy High, Rogers High School, Bentonville High School, Prairie Grove High School, Fayetteville High School East, Southside High School and Rogers Heritage High School.

Haas Hall is the only school in Arkansas to make the top 100 national list.