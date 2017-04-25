× Farmington Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man In The Chest

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Farmington police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the chest on Monday morning (April 24).

Police arrived at a Plover Cove home after receiving a report that someone had been shot shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Farmington Police Department press release. Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Police are searching for the shooting suspect, who is described as a black male about 5′ 8″, who was wearing a black tank top and dark pants, the release states. He reportedly left the scene in a green, mid to late ’90s-model Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting is encouraged to contact Farmington police at 479-267-3411.

The shooting is still under investigation.